    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Olympic gold medal-winning Canadian women's soccer team looks for its second win over New Zealand this week.
    Author:

    The Olympic gold medal-winning Canadian women's national soccer team will face New Zealand on Tuesday in the second match this week between the two teams.

    How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: One Soccer (Canada)

    Live Stream International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    FIFA ranks Canada as the No. 6 team in the world.

    In its first match since its Olympic gold-medal win over Sweden, Canada beat New Zealand 5–1 in a friendly Saturday.

    Adriana Leon scored twice in the win, and Nichelle Prince and Christine Sinclair each had a goal as well. A successful penalty kick by Jessie Fleming provided the other score for Canada.

    New Zealand is ranked No. 23 in the world by FIFA.

    In the loss to Canada, Ria Percival scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick. The match marked Jitka Klimková's first game as head coach for New Zealand.

    New Zealand had a rough time at the Olympics, losing all three of its group stage matches, including a 6–1 loss to the United States.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand

    TV CHANNEL: One Soccer (Canada)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16522199
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    Finland Hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027665
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015577
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Devils

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    atlanta-braves
    SI Guide

    Astros, Braves Face Off in World Series Game 1

    3 hours ago
    Golf Course
    College Golf

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13114791
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Torino

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy