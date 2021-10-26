The Olympic gold medal-winning Canadian women's soccer team looks for its second win over New Zealand this week.

The Olympic gold medal-winning Canadian women's national soccer team will face New Zealand on Tuesday in the second match this week between the two teams.

How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: One Soccer (Canada)

FIFA ranks Canada as the No. 6 team in the world.

In its first match since its Olympic gold-medal win over Sweden, Canada beat New Zealand 5–1 in a friendly Saturday.

Adriana Leon scored twice in the win, and Nichelle Prince and Christine Sinclair each had a goal as well. A successful penalty kick by Jessie Fleming provided the other score for Canada.

New Zealand is ranked No. 23 in the world by FIFA.

In the loss to Canada, Ria Percival scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick. The match marked Jitka Klimková's first game as head coach for New Zealand.

New Zealand had a rough time at the Olympics, losing all three of its group stage matches, including a 6–1 loss to the United States.

