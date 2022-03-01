Canada takes on Trinidad and Tobago in group play of the U-20 Championship.

Canada and Trinidad and Tobago will meet on Tuesday to finish out group play for both teams in the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Canada has already clinched a spot in the knockout stage after winning its first two matches, with a 7-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis and a 4-0 win over El Salvador. Olivia Smith has scored a pair of goals so far in this tournament.

As for Trinidad and Tobago, the team lost 3-0 to El Salvador in the first match, then fell 7-2 to Saint Kitts and Nevis, with Maria-Frances Serrant and Shurella Mendez each scoring goals in the loss.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Canada has won twice, earning victory in 2004 and 2008. The team also made the final in 2006, 2012 and 2015, but struggled in the last tournament, losing in the quarterfinal to the United States.

