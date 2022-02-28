The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championships have begun and Cuba and Jamaica will face off today in St. Kitts and Nevis. Both teams are currently 0–1 in group play.

Group H includes Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and Guatemala. Haiti and Guatemala are tied with three points atop the standings.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Cuba vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Cuba vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Haiti and Cuba played each other on Saturday and Cuba dropped that game 2–1.

Haiti scored both of its goals in the first half. The first was scored by Valentina Ornis in the 32nd minute. The second goal was scored by Rose-Alya Marcellus in the 41st minute. Cuba was not able to score until the 71st minute when Yerly Palma was finally able to put one in the net.

Jamaica played against Guatemala on Friday and it fought hard the entire game. Unfortunately, María Contreras was able to find the back of the net in the 90th minute for Guatemala.

These two teams will be in for quite a battle. They will each be fighting for their lives in this tournament and will not be able to move forward without a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.