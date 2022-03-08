The quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship continue on Tuesday, with Mexico taking on El Salvador in one of the day's matches.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Mexico had a dominant showing in the Round of 16, beating Curacao 9-0, with eight different players scoring goals in the match, The team led 3-0 at the half before putting its foot on the gas in the second half.

El Salvador defeated the Dominican Republic 5-2 in the Round of 16, taking a 3-0 lead in the first half before surrendering a goal just before the half.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Mexico won in 2018, defeating the United States on penalty kicks in the final. Mexico has now appeared in the final in three of the past four tournaments.

