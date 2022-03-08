Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mexico takes on El Salvador in the CONCACAF U-20 quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship continue on Tuesday, with Mexico taking on El Salvador in one of the day's matches.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mexico had a dominant showing in the Round of 16, beating Curacao 9-0, with eight different players scoring goals in the match, The team led 3-0 at the half before putting its foot on the gas in the second half.

El Salvador defeated the Dominican Republic 5-2 in the Round of 16, taking a 3-0 lead in the first half before surrendering a goal just before the half.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Mexico won in 2018, defeating the United States on penalty kicks in the final. Mexico has now appeared in the final in three of the past four tournaments.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
8
2019

CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mexico U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs Mexico

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Butler: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. New Mexico: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Syracuse: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bryant vs. Wagner: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy