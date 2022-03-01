Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

El Salvador takes on Saint Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday in group play in the Women's U-20 Championship.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship continues on Tuesday as El Salvador takes on Saint Kitts and Nevis in the final group play match for both teams.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis Today:

Match Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barring a major upset by Trinidad and Tobago over Canada, both of these teams will be heading to the knockout stage.

Both teams have one win and one loss so far. The wins were over Trinidad and Tobago. The losses were to Canada.

El Salvador's win was 3-0, with Lesly Paola Calderon Valle, Josseline Jimena Uribe Arevalo and Linda Marcela Guillen Abarca each scored goals in the win.

Saint Kitts and Nevis beat Trinidad and Tobago 7-2, with six of those goals coming from Iyania Bailey-Williams and the other from Ellie Stokes.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Neither of these teams has reached the semifinals before.

Regional restrictions may apply.

