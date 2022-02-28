Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guatemala takes on Haiti in the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

Haiti and Guatemala will meet on Monday in group play at the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championships, with both teams having won their first match of the tournament.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guatemala beat Jamaica 1–0 on Saturday, with Maria Jose Contreras Muñoz scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute. The two teams combined to take 31 shots with 10 on target, so the overall low score was a bit of a surprise.

Haiti opened group play with a 2–1 win over Cuba, with Valentina Ornis and Rose-Alya Marcellus scoring in the first half. The final score could have been much worse, as Haiti had 13 shots on target.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Haiti has finished third in this tournament twice, most recently in 2020. Guatemala has never advanced to the top four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
5:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Haiti U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Mexico U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guyana vs. México

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
USATSI_5027414
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State

By Kristofer Habbas
21 minutes ago
lowry-derozan
SI Guide

Bulls, Heat Meet in Battle of Eastern Conference Contenders

By Kevin Sweeney
35 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Almagro vs. Instituto

By Justin Carter
51 minutes ago
USATSI_17579289
College Baseball

How to Watch St. John's at Oregon

By Adam Childs
51 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) greet each other after the New York Knicks call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy