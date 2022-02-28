Haiti and Guatemala will meet on Monday in group play at the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championships, with both teams having won their first match of the tournament.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Guatemala beat Jamaica 1–0 on Saturday, with Maria Jose Contreras Muñoz scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute. The two teams combined to take 31 shots with 10 on target, so the overall low score was a bit of a surprise.

Haiti opened group play with a 2–1 win over Cuba, with Valentina Ornis and Rose-Alya Marcellus scoring in the first half. The final score could have been much worse, as Haiti had 13 shots on target.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Haiti has finished third in this tournament twice, most recently in 2020. Guatemala has never advanced to the top four.

