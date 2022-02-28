Mexico takes on Guyana in group play in the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

Mexico and Guyana are set to meet on Monday as part of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with both teams coming off of wins in their opening games.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guyana vs. México Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Mexico began play against Panama, emerging with a 3–0 victory, while Guyana defeated Honduras 2–0. The winner of this group will face Curacao in the Round of 16, while second and third place advance to face teams that have not been determined yet.

Aylín Ariana Aviléz Peña, Alexia Nayeli Villanueva Flores and Paola Chavero Álvarez scored goals for Mexico in the opener, while Samantha Banfield and Audrey Narine scored goals for Guyana.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Mexico won in 2018 and was the runners-up in 2010, 2014 and 2020.

