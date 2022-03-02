The group stage of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championships concludes on Wednesday when Mexico and Honduras square off in a Group D matchup.

Mexico has dominated the group and looks to finish 3-0, while Honduras (0-1-1) is still searching for its first win of the Championships.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Honduras Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

No one has stood in Mexico's way so far. It beat Panama 3-0 in the first game and then trounced Guyana 8-0 on Monday. It doesn't get much better than a clean sheet and a +11 goal differential.

Martiza Maldonado had two goals, one in each half, against Guyana and Aylin Ariana Avilez Pera is the only Mexican player to score goals in both matches.

Honduras definitely has its work cutout for itself. It began play with a 2-0 loss to Guyana and then had a 1-1 draw against Panama on Monday thanks to a goal by Larissa Arias in the 62nd minute.

The team was lucky to come away with a draw since Panama dominated every offensive category. It outshot Honduras 18-8 and had possession 71 % of the time. It also tallied eight corner kicks, while Honduras had just one.

