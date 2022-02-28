Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CONCACAF U-20 Championships are underway and Panama and Honduras will meet Monday. Both are 0-1 in group play.

Panama and Honduras are in Group F which, in addition to them, contains Mexico and Guyana. Currently, Mexico sits atop their group with three points and a +3 goal differential. Guyana is not far behind with three points and +2 goal differential. 

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Honduras dropped its first game in group play to Guyana on Saturday. Samantha Banfield scored for Guyana in first half stoppage time to give the women a great ending to the half. Although Honduras was able to hold Guyana off for the majority of the second half, Audrey Narin was able to score in the 90' + 1 minute to seal Honduras' fate in its first game.

Panama also lost its first game to Mexico, 3-0, on Friday. Scoring for Mexico was Aylín Aviléz (48'), Alexia Villanueva (63') and Paola Chavero (81'). Panama was not able to find the net.

If either of these teams want to advance in this tournament, they will certainly need to find a win in their matchup today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Braga
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs. Santa Clara

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
soccer fans
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Cuba vs. Jamaica

By Christine Brown
11 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy