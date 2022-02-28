The CONCACAF U-20 Championships are underway and Panama and Honduras will meet Monday. Both are 0-1 in group play.

Panama and Honduras are in Group F which, in addition to them, contains Mexico and Guyana. Currently, Mexico sits atop their group with three points and a +3 goal differential. Guyana is not far behind with three points and +2 goal differential.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras on fuboTV:

Honduras dropped its first game in group play to Guyana on Saturday. Samantha Banfield scored for Guyana in first half stoppage time to give the women a great ending to the half. Although Honduras was able to hold Guyana off for the majority of the second half, Audrey Narin was able to score in the 90' + 1 minute to seal Honduras' fate in its first game.

Panama also lost its first game to Mexico, 3-0, on Friday. Scoring for Mexico was Aylín Aviléz (48'), Alexia Villanueva (63') and Paola Chavero (81'). Panama was not able to find the net.

If either of these teams want to advance in this tournament, they will certainly need to find a win in their matchup today.

