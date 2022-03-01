Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puerto Rico takes on Nicaragua on Tuesday in a CONCACAF Women's U-20 match.

Nicaragua and Puerto Rico will face on Tuesday in group play of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with Nicaragua having one last shot to get a win and advance to the next round.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua Today:

Match Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this match, Puerto Rico has one win and one loss, while Nicaragua has two losses. Puerto Rico also has a three-goal advantage in place differential.

Puerto Rico opened play with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, with Brooke Hart, Alondra Nieves and Ivy Garner scoring goals. It followed that with a 7-0 loss to the United States.

Nicaragua opened the tournament with a 6-0 loss to the United States, then lost 3-1 to the Dominican Republic, with Ines Estela Navarrete Reyes scoring the team's lone goal.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Neither of these teams has reached the semifinals of this event before.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ogc nice
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nice vs. Versailles

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli

By Steve Benko
24 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Campeonato Nacional de Futebol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs CA Feira

By Steve Benko
24 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile

By Steve Benko
54 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy