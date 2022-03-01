How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua

Nicaragua and Puerto Rico will face on Tuesday in group play of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with Nicaragua having one last shot to get a win and advance to the next round.

Heading into this match, Puerto Rico has one win and one loss, while Nicaragua has two losses. Puerto Rico also has a three-goal advantage in place differential.

Puerto Rico opened play with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, with Brooke Hart, Alondra Nieves and Ivy Garner scoring goals. It followed that with a 7-0 loss to the United States.

Nicaragua opened the tournament with a 6-0 loss to the United States, then lost 3-1 to the Dominican Republic, with Ines Estela Navarrete Reyes scoring the team's lone goal.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. Neither of these teams has reached the semifinals of this event before.

