How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Haiti

The United States takes on Haiti in the CONCACAF U-20 quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship continues on Tuesday, with the United States taking on Haiti in one of the day's matches.

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

In the Round of 16, the United States just completely ran over Suriname, winning 14-0. After scoring in the first minute, the United States ended up with three goals in the first half, but the floodgates opened in the second half.

As for Haiti, the team took on Guyana in the Round of 16, with Haiti winning 2-1.

The CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship is a biennial tournament, with the top three finishers in the tournament qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

Three countries have won the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, with the United States leading the way with six titles. The team has won five of the last six tournaments, with the only loss being in 2018 when it lost to Mexico in the final.

