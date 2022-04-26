Cuba vs. Guatemala Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cuba vs. Guatemala: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two bottom teams in Group H will try to secure a position in the next round.

Cuba and Guatemala are at the bottom of Group H standings, with zero points. Cuba has a four-goal lead over Guatemala and will be looking to extend that lead in today's match to move to the next round when group play is completed.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Cuba vs. Guatemala Today:

Match Date: April. 26, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Cuba vs. Guatemala on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Sunday, Guatemala had a rough start to group play, losing its game 6-0 to El Salvador. Guatemala conceded its first goal only seven minutes in and had a tough time for the remainder of the game. While El Salvador did not score again for more than a half-hour, it put two more in before halftime to head to the locker room with a 3-0 lead. That three-goal deficit was too much for Guatemala to overcome and the team allowed another three goals in the second half for a 6-0 loss. 

Cuba lost its first game, but it was a much closer game, only losing to Haiti 2-0. Cuba held off Haiti for 34 minutes before Chritlove Caramus found the back of the net. Only nine minutes later, Walandjina Cyriaque scored again for Haiti, and Cuba could never recover. 

With both teams having lost one apiece so far, it should be an evenly matched game.

