Today starts the CONMEBOL tournament for women's under 17 teams that will face off in Uruguay.

Ecuador vs Chile will be the first match of the day for the CONMEBOL U-17 tournament. A number of countries will send their best players under the age of 17 to this tournament. It should be some very competitive soccer.

How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Ecuador vs Chile on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The match will be held on a neutral site in Uruguay, which should allow for there to be no home-field advantage for the clubs. Chile will be in Group A along with Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador.

Group B will feature Brazil, Venezuela, Paraguay, Argentina, and Bolivia. All of these countries will be facing off against each other for a trip to the World Cup in India. This will be an intriguing matchup between two teams hoping to move on to the next round.

Of the countries competing, there will be three tickets punched to the World Cup in the U-17 category, all of these countries are fighting for a chance to make it.

Tune into TUDN at 2 p.m ET to see which of these teams will win its first match.

Regional restrictions may apply.