    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams compete in UEFA Group I qualifying action for the 2023 Women's World Cup as France and Estonia meet.
    Author:

    France, the early leader in Group I in UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying competition, faces Estonia, fifth of the six teams in the group, on Friday.

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

    Live Stream France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winner of each group automatically qualifies for a World Cup spot.

    France is 2-0-0, tied in record with Wales through two matches but ahead of Wales with a plus-11 goal differential.

    The French team opened group play with a 10–0 win over Greece that saw seven different players score. It followed that up with a 3–2 win over Slovenia.

    In its last 11 games, which consisted of Euro qualifying, five friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers, France has just one loss, 2–0 to the United States. In the last World Cup, France lost in the quarterfinals to the U.S. team.

    Estonia has lost both of its matches so far, falling 4–0 to Slovenia and 1–0 to Wales. The team has one win in eight matches over the past year, a 4–1 win over Latvia in the Baltic Cup third-place game.

    Estonia has never qualified for the World Cup.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    France vs. Estonia

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13018673
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_15958764 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_13101836
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16934987
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round

    1 hour ago
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16502715
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    9 hours ago
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Golf

    How to Watch ZOZO Championship, Second Round

    15 hours ago
    Stanford
    College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer

    16 hours ago
    HSFB Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy