Two teams compete in UEFA Group I qualifying action for the 2023 Women's World Cup as France and Estonia meet.

France, the early leader in Group I in UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying competition, faces Estonia, fifth of the six teams in the group, on Friday.

How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

The winner of each group automatically qualifies for a World Cup spot.

France is 2-0-0, tied in record with Wales through two matches but ahead of Wales with a plus-11 goal differential.

The French team opened group play with a 10–0 win over Greece that saw seven different players score. It followed that up with a 3–2 win over Slovenia.

In its last 11 games, which consisted of Euro qualifying, five friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers, France has just one loss, 2–0 to the United States. In the last World Cup, France lost in the quarterfinals to the U.S. team.

Estonia has lost both of its matches so far, falling 4–0 to Slovenia and 1–0 to Wales. The team has one win in eight matches over the past year, a 4–1 win over Latvia in the Baltic Cup third-place game.

Estonia has never qualified for the World Cup.