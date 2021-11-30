Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch International Friendly: Mexico vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Mexico and Canada women's national soccer teams face off for the second time this week in an international friendly.
    Following Mexico's 2–1 victory Saturday over Canada, the two sides will meet again Tuesday in a women's soccer friendly.

    Match Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream International Friendly: Mexico vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Mexico's win Saturday, Stephany Mayor and Alicia Cervantes each scored for Mexico, while Canada's Jordyn Huitema scored the lone goal for that side.

    These two nations have met 33 times, with Canada winning 25 of those. There have been six Mexican wins and two draws. The last win for Mexico before Saturday came in 2017.

    Mexico has won its last three friendlies, but lost four in a row before that, including two 4–0 losses to the USWNT. Following this match, the team will next play in February as part of CONCACAF W Championship qualifying.

    Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics, beating Sweden on penalties. The team then followed that up by beating New Zealand twice in friendlies.

    The Canadian team won't have to play in qualifying, as it earned an automatic bid to the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship thanks to being one of the two highest-ranked teams in CONCACAF, along with the United States.

    November
    30
    2021

    Mexico vs. Canada

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    5:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
