The Mexico and Canada women's national soccer teams face off for the second time this week in an international friendly.

Following Mexico's 2–1 victory Saturday over Canada, the two sides will meet again Tuesday in a women's soccer friendly.

How to Watch International Friendly: Mexico vs. Canada Today:

Match Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Match Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream International Friendly: Mexico vs. Canada on fuboTV

In Mexico's win Saturday, Stephany Mayor and Alicia Cervantes each scored for Mexico, while Canada's Jordyn Huitema scored the lone goal for that side.

These two nations have met 33 times, with Canada winning 25 of those. There have been six Mexican wins and two draws. The last win for Mexico before Saturday came in 2017.

Mexico has won its last three friendlies, but lost four in a row before that, including two 4–0 losses to the USWNT. Following this match, the team will next play in February as part of CONCACAF W Championship qualifying.

Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics, beating Sweden on penalties. The team then followed that up by beating New Zealand twice in friendlies.

The Canadian team won't have to play in qualifying, as it earned an automatic bid to the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship thanks to being one of the two highest-ranked teams in CONCACAF, along with the United States.

