Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman will play her first game with the United States Women's National team Thursday evening against the Czech Republic.

This year's She Believes Cup returns not only with newcomers to the tournament, but with new players to the United States Women's National team. Between members of the team retiring and injuries, the United States will have many fresh faces as it begins to grow a new generation of players.

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. Czech Republic Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream She Believes Cup: United States vs. Czech Republic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the most exciting players to join the roster for this tournament is Trinity Rodman, daughter of 90's basketball star Dennis Rodman's. The National Women's Soccer League Rookie of the Year, she will be a great addition to the offense. She is making quite the name for herself after signing the biggest contract to date with the Washington Spirit just two weeks ago.

The Czech Republic will be playing the USWNT in its first game. Lucie Martínková will be a player to watch for the United States' back line. With 113 caps under her belt, she is a seasoned leader for the Czech Republic who will add to its attack in either the midfield or up top.

In goal for Czech Republic is Barbora Votíková. Although she only has 33 appearances with the national team thus far, she has seen a lot of action in goal in her club career. With forwards like Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman, she will certainly be seeing several shots from the No. 1 team in the world.

Regional restrictions may apply.