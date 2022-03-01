How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru

The group stage of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship begins on Tuesday.

The 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship will get underway on Tuesday with a pair of matches, including Uruguay taking on Peru.

South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

This is the seventh time this biennial tournament has been played. It was originally set for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID.

This year's tournament is being held in Uruguay, with matches being played at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

The top three teams at the end of this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is set to be played in October in India.

Neither of these teams have won this tournament before. Uruguay's best finish was a second-place run in 2012, while Peru has never had a top-four finish.

When this tournament was last played in 2018, Peru finished group play with one win and three losses, while Uruguay won its group with three wins and a draw, then finished third overall in the tournament.

