Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The group stage of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship begins on Tuesday.

The 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship will get underway on Tuesday with a pair of matches, including Uruguay taking on Peru.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the seventh time this biennial tournament has been played. It was originally set for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID.

This year's tournament is being held in Uruguay, with matches being played at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

The top three teams at the end of this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is set to be played in October in India.

Neither of these teams have won this tournament before. Uruguay's best finish was a second-place run in 2012, while Peru has never had a top-four finish.

When this tournament was last played in 2018, Peru finished group play with one win and three losses, while Uruguay won its group with three wins and a draw, then finished third overall in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
4:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Peru

By Justin Carter
52 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs Villanova

By Steve Benko
20 minutes ago
SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern

By Steve Benko
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy