How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Argentina vs. Venezuela

Matchday two of the Under-17 South American Women's Football Championship continues with Argentina meeting Venezuela on Friday.

The action at Charrúa Stadium continues with Venezuela making their debut in the tournament against Argentina after resting on match-day one while the other four national teams in Group B faced off.

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Venezuela will look to hand Argentina its second loss in as many matches when the teams face off on Friday in Montevideo.

Argentina had a rough start facing eternal rivals Brazil on Wednesday losing 3-0 on goals from Jhonson (2) and Aline. Brazil now is tied on points at the top of Group B with Paraguay, but below it in the standings due to goal difference.

Despite the loss, Argentina finds itself motivated to make its mark throughout the rest of the group stages, knowing that the top four of the two groups of five advance to the next phase of the tournament, meaning that there is still so much left to play for.

The Argentine national team is currently fourth in Group B, tied on points (0) with Bolivia ahead of it by one goal in their respective goal differences.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

