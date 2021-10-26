    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch International Friendly: South Korea at United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Carli Lloyd will play the final match of her career Tuesday night as the U.S. women's national soccer team faces South Korea.
    Author:

    The U.S. women's national soccer team had won eight consecutive friendlies heading into last Thursday's match against South Korea, but the teams played to a 0–0 draw. The United States will look to get back to its typical form in Tuesday's rematch.

    How to Watch International Friendly: South Korea at United States:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live Stream International Friendly: South Korea at United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    USWNT legend Carli Lloyd will play in her final match Tuesday. The two-time FIFA Player of the Year has scored the gold medal-winning goals in two Olympics and is second all-time in appearances for the USWNT. She is fourth in goals and fifth in assists for the team.

    The United States, the top-ranked team according to FIFA, has not allowed a goal in nine straight friendlies. The last time the team allowed an opponent to score came in an April meeting with Sweden.

    South Korea is ranked 18th by FIFA and is led by Ji So-Yun, the team's all-time leading scorer and a player for Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

    This is the 15th meeting between these teams. The United States has 10 wins, with the other four games ending in a draw. Two of those draws have come in the past two meetings.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    South Korea at United States

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17028117
