Skip to main content

How to Watch USWNT vs. Uzbekistan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USWNT is heavily favored in another international friendly against Uzbekistan on Tuesday after beating the country 9-1 on Saturday.

The U.S. women’s national team is coming off of a huge win in its international friendly against Uzbekistan on Saturday, which took place in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. finished the game with a whopping nine goals in the victory and will seek more of the same at the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park. 

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan Today:

Match Date: April. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's game was the first time these two teams ever met in international competition. In the past year, the U.S. has seen many changes to its roster, bringing in much more youth as some of the older players have taken a step back from international play.

Between Carli Lloyd retiring in the fall, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn expecting children and Megan Rapinoe seemingly making her exit from the U.S. National Team, Vlatko Andonovski's move to bring in younger players seems to be happening at the right time.

In the team's 9-1 win on Saturday, seven different players scored goals for the U.S., including a hat trick from 21-year-old Sophia Smith. Seven of the national team's goals came from players under 25-years-old. 

This youthful team will look to pull off another win in front of a Philadelphia crowd, as Andonovski continues to evaluate the players who will make the 2023 World Cup team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

United States vs. Uzbekistan

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) chases in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy