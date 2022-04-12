The USWNT is heavily favored in another international friendly against Uzbekistan on Tuesday after beating the country 9-1 on Saturday.

The U.S. women’s national team is coming off of a huge win in its international friendly against Uzbekistan on Saturday, which took place in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. finished the game with a whopping nine goals in the victory and will seek more of the same at the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park.

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan Today:

Match Date: April. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's game was the first time these two teams ever met in international competition. In the past year, the U.S. has seen many changes to its roster, bringing in much more youth as some of the older players have taken a step back from international play.

Between Carli Lloyd retiring in the fall, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn expecting children and Megan Rapinoe seemingly making her exit from the U.S. National Team, Vlatko Andonovski's move to bring in younger players seems to be happening at the right time.

In the team's 9-1 win on Saturday, seven different players scored goals for the U.S., including a hat trick from 21-year-old Sophia Smith. Seven of the national team's goals came from players under 25-years-old.

This youthful team will look to pull off another win in front of a Philadelphia crowd, as Andonovski continues to evaluate the players who will make the 2023 World Cup team.

Regional restrictions may apply.