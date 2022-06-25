How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

The United States women's national team will face off against Colombia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Before heading into World Cup qualifying at the 2022 CONCACAF Championship, the USWNT kicks off a pair of friendlies against Colombia on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The second friendly against Las Cafeteras will be played on June 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This will be the ninth meeting between the United States and Colombia, with the USA holding a record of seven wins and just one draw all-time against Colombia. The lone draw was at the 2016 Summer Olympics where the two countries tied 2-2 in the group stages of that tournament.

The USWNT and Colombia most recently held a pair of friendlies together in January 2021 where USA won the first game 4-0 followed by a 6-0 victory in the second exhibition match.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with both countries hoping to come away with a win and begin their summer slate of matches on the right foot.

Regional restrictions may apply.