How to Watch USWNT vs. South Korea

    October 21, 2021
    How to Watch U.S. vs. South Korea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Live Stream

    The USWNT faces South Korea on Thursday night in Kansas City.
    Author:

    One of the USWNT's greatest players ever, Carli Lloyd, has just two matches left before her retirement, beginning with Thursday night's match against South Korea.

    How to Watch International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The United States is the No. 1 ranked team in the world. In the team's last two games, it's outscored Paraguay by a 17-0 score. Before that, it beat Mexico in a pair of 4-0 games.

    In these friendlies, the question isn't if the United States will win, but by how many goals.

    In the most recent Paraguay match, Alex Morgan led the team with three goals. Lloyd found the net in the 78th minute. Will that turn out to be the final goal of her career?

    South Korea is ranked No. 18 in the world and is led by Ji So-yun, the team's all-time leading scorer. She currently plays for Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

    These two teams have met 13 times before, with the United States winning 10 of those. The other three matches ended in draws. The last meeting in 2019 was a close one, as the United States won the first leg 2-0 and drew South Korea 1-1 in the second meeting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

