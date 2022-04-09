How to Watch USWNT vs. Uzbekistan Soccer Friendly

The United States Women's National Team hosts Uzbekistan in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday in an international friendly.

The four-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, the United States, continues its preparation for the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics which are just three months away. This is the USWNT's first outing since winning its third SheBelieves Cup in a row just a couple of months ago in February.

How to Watch United States vs. Uzbekistan Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WAGA - Atlanta, GA)

Live Stream United States vs. Uzbekistan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 22-player roster includes 17 players who were a part of the SheBelieves Cup title in February. Lindsey Horan returns to the squad after missing the cup due to injury. The USA won the tournament after finishing first in the group with seven points over Iceland (six), Czech Republic (two) and New Zealand (one).

The United States managed back-to-back 5-0 victories against New Zealand and Iceland to secure its third SheBelieves Cup title in a row following a 0-0 draw with Czech Republic on Matchday 1.

The USA heads into Saturday's match on a 65-match home undefeated streak (58W-7D), outscoring its opponents by a whopping 237-27 in that span.

This will be the first encounter between the United States and Uzbekistan in the USWNT's 37-year history. Following the match in Columbus, the USA will face Uzbekistan again in the second of the two friendlies in Chester, Pennsylvania, at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union.

Regional restrictions may apply.