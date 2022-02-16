Skip to main content

How to Watch Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of the Italian Cup start today with Olimpia Milano taking on Dinamo Sassari.

Milano comes into this matchup against Sassari as the best team in Serie A. Milano is 16-2 and has won nine of its last ten games. 

How to watch the Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassari is in a bit of a different spot. This club has an 8-9 record and is hoping to come away with an upset over Milano today. It has struggled a lot this season, but the club has won three of its last five games and could potentially pull off an upset.

The last game for Milano was a blowout victory over Pesaro. Milano had a 34 point victory and was able to cruise for most of the game.

Sassari has been scoring relatively well but will need to play some lockdown defense against Milano if the club wants to have a chance in these quarterfinals. 

However, the last time these two teams met, Milano won 79-50. Though Milano is favored to win, Sassari could come in and pull the upset if motivated enough.

Tune in to Next Level Sports at 12 p.m. ET to catch the Italian Cup action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Italian Basket Serie A League

How to Watch Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari

just now
usa canada women hockey
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

3 hours ago
USATSI_17677533
2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

3 hours ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m

5 hours ago
USATSI_17689092
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Switzerland

8 hours ago
Finland Hockey
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland

8 hours ago
USATSI_17689143
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Denmark

11 hours ago
USATSI_17639257
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey in Canada: United States vs. Slovakia

13 hours ago
Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal

14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy