How to Watch Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari

The quarterfinals of the Italian Cup start today with Olimpia Milano taking on Dinamo Sassari.

Milano comes into this matchup against Sassari as the best team in Serie A. Milano is 16-2 and has won nine of its last ten games.

How to watch the Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the Italian Cup: Olimpia Milano vs. Dinamo Sassari online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassari is in a bit of a different spot. This club has an 8-9 record and is hoping to come away with an upset over Milano today. It has struggled a lot this season, but the club has won three of its last five games and could potentially pull off an upset.

The last game for Milano was a blowout victory over Pesaro. Milano had a 34 point victory and was able to cruise for most of the game.

Sassari has been scoring relatively well but will need to play some lockdown defense against Milano if the club wants to have a chance in these quarterfinals.

However, the last time these two teams met, Milano won 79-50. Though Milano is favored to win, Sassari could come in and pull the upset if motivated enough.

Tune in to Next Level Sports at 12 p.m. ET to catch the Italian Cup action.

Regional restrictions may apply.