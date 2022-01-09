How to Watch Reggiana vs. Virtus Bologna

Reggiana has a chance to move up in the standings and get a huge win over second-ranked Virtus Bologna on Sunday.

Coming into today, Reggiana (6-7) is in the middle of the pack in the Italian Basketball League, with Virtus Bologna (10-3) sitting in second place overall. Virtus Bologna are coming off a tough, overtime thriller of a loss to the best team in the league, Milano, and have to be looking to get back on track. They are the best offensive team in the league, but their defense has held them back from being the best team in the Italian Basketball League this season.

Virtus Bologna lost only their third game of the season, but to the best team in the Italian Basketball League in an overtime thriller (99-102):

In their loss to Milano, it took a comeback and a three at the buzzer to force overtime for Virtus Bologna. In overtime, they had a chance to take the lead a few times and tie the game again at the buzzer with a three but came up short.

Virtus Bologna features a lot of familiar faces to the United States high school, college and NBA game.

Nico Mannion, former Arizona point guard and Golden State Warriors draft pick, runs with former NBA players Marco Belinelli, Ekpe Udoh and JaKarr Sampson. Former NBA draft prospects Milos Teodosic and Mouhammad Jaiteh fill out the roster.

This season they are awesome on offense, with a league-best 91.3 points per game, but then also give up 80.8 points to their opponents. That is the fifth-worst scoring defense in the league, despite being the second seed in the standings today.

On the other side, their opponents from Reggiana are scoring 80.4 points per game and giving up 78.0 points to their opponents.

They feature a more traditional European and Italian roster with no major former NBA or high-level college standouts leading the team.

