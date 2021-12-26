Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Treviso vs. Brescia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The FIBA Basketball Champions League rolls on with two teams in the middle of the standings, Treviso and Brescia, facing off on Sunday.
    Author:

    Coming into today, Treviso (6-6) is in seventh place in Series A of the Italian Basketball League. They are just a game ahead of Brescia (5-7), which means a loss today by Treviso would drop them potentially as far as the down to No. 12 in the standings (out of 16 teams). This is a massive game in the FIBA Basketball Championships this weekend that could shake up the standings.

    How to Watch Treviso vs. Brescia today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Watch Treviso vs. Brescia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Treviso is coming off a strong double-digit win over AEK, getting back to .500 on the season and look to continue that momentum today:

    Both teams have gone 2-3 in their last five games, with Treviso coming off a win and Brescia coming off back-to-back losses.

    This season, Treviso is led by Henry Sims (13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds) from Georgetown, Tomas Dimsa (13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists) and Dewayne Russell (12.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds) from GCU and Northern Arizona.

    Russell is also leading the league with 2.1 steals per game.

    On the other side, Brescia has a lot of great individual players this season. Kenny Gabriel is leading the league with 1.4 blocks per game with Amedeo Della Valle leading the league with 17.9 points per game.

    Della Valle is also averaging 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, filling up the stat sheet with Gabriel chipping in 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

    Balancing out the roster is Nazareth Mitrou-Long with 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

    In order for Brescia to take advantage of all this talent and the individual numbers, they are going to need to come together, make sacrifices and work as a team to win today and rise up the standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

