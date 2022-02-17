Skip to main content

How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virtus Bologna and Brindisi battle it out in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Virtus Bologna (15-3) finished the regular season in second place, while Brindisi (10-9) finished in fifth place. Virtus Bologna comes in with a five-game winning streak. Brindisi is 3-2 over that same period of time, but has won back-to-back games. 

Its last two wins have been against Fortitudo Bologna and Reggiana. The game on Feb. 6 against Reggiana was one of the team's best wins of the season with a 89-75 final score.

How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live stream Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the last game on Jan. 23, Vitrus Bologna got a 83-75 win. Josh Perkins had 18 points, while Jeremy Chappell scored 16 points. However, it wasn't enough. Kyle Weems had 16 points for Vitrus Bologna.

Brindisi was up by three points at halftime, but was throughly outplayed in the second half. The team was outscored 26-9 in the third quarter and 28-21 in the fourth quarter. 

If Brindisi can find the same form it had in the first half of that game, it has a chance to beat Virtus Bologna. However, it is a tall task.

Regional restrictions may apply.

