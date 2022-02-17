How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi

Virtus Bologna and Brindisi battle it out in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Virtus Bologna (15-3) finished the regular season in second place, while Brindisi (10-9) finished in fifth place. Virtus Bologna comes in with a five-game winning streak. Brindisi is 3-2 over that same period of time, but has won back-to-back games.

Its last two wins have been against Fortitudo Bologna and Reggiana. The game on Feb. 6 against Reggiana was one of the team's best wins of the season with a 89-75 final score.

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

In the last game on Jan. 23, Vitrus Bologna got a 83-75 win. Josh Perkins had 18 points, while Jeremy Chappell scored 16 points. However, it wasn't enough. Kyle Weems had 16 points for Vitrus Bologna.

Brindisi was up by three points at halftime, but was throughly outplayed in the second half. The team was outscored 26-9 in the third quarter and 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

If Brindisi can find the same form it had in the first half of that game, it has a chance to beat Virtus Bologna. However, it is a tall task.

