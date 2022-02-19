Monza and Pisa are will battle to get to the top of Serie B when they face off on Saturday.

Pisa looks to continue its strong record against Monza. Pisa has six wins, five draws and one loss to Monza. However, Pisa have four draws and one loss in their Serie B play and Monza has three wins, one draw and one loss. In their last meeting, Pisa won 2-1.

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. AC Pisa 1909 Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Pisa is currently in fourth place with 42 points. In their last match against Vicenza, they gave up two early goals. Yonatan Cohen (43') and Antonio Caracciolo (60’) brought them back to a draw. While they had plenty of opportunities with 28 shots and nine of them on target. Defensively, they did a good job limiting Vicenza to eight shots with two on target, but those early two cost them.

Monza, one point behind Pisa, is looking to continue their two-game win streak. In their last match against Ternana, Mattia Valoti had their only goal which came from a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Michele Di Gregorio will hold down the net in his second year on loan to Monza.

