How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs Benevento

AC Monza 1912 hosts Benevento on matchday 37 of the Serie B tournament on Saturday at Brianteo Stadium.

With just six points left on the table in the Italian second division tournament, the top six teams in the standings all still have a shot at winning the Serie B title. The top spot is currently held by Lecce with 68 points. AC Monza 1912 is in third with 64, while Benevento is right below in fourth with 63.

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

It's important to note that the top two teams at the end of the season are promoted directly to Serie A, with US Cremonese currently in second place with 66 points, even after losing in its most recent Serie B outing.

That's mainly because Monza and Benevento both lost in their most recent league outings as well, with Monza losing 4-1 to Frosinone on Monday and Benevento falling 2-1 to Ternana on Matchday 36.

AC Monza 1912 now hosts Benevento in a direct matchup between two clubs fighting for those top two automatic promotion spots in the Serie B standings on Saturday.

