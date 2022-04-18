How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia

The race for promotion in the Italian second division is as tight as it has ever been with just five points separating first place Lecce (65) from sixth place Pisa (60) in the standings and four matches left in the regular season.

AC Monza 1912 finds itself in second place with 63 points, while Brescia is in fourth with 61. A win for either club on Monday would do a lot of harm to the losing side in the chase for the top two, direct-to-Serie A spots in the Serie B table.

Monza is enjoying a fine run of form heading into the final four matches of the Serie B season with six victories in the club's last seven league matches. The 2-0 away defeat at Como on April 3 is the only smudge on the record in the last month and a half.

Brescia, meanwhile, is undefeated in its last six Serie B matches with four draws and two wins. The club is coming off of a slim 1-0 victory over Parma thanks to a second half finish from Stefano Moreo.

AC Monza 1912 and Brescia will meet on Monday at Brianteo Stadium with both clubs having high hopes of coming away with a win that will help their chances of promotion to Serie A at the end of the season.

