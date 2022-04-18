Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Monza 1912 hosts Brescia on Matchday 35 of the Serie B tournament on Monday at Brianteo Stadium.

The race for promotion in the Italian second division is as tight as it has ever been with just five points separating first place Lecce (65) from sixth place Pisa (60) in the standings and four matches left in the regular season. 

AC Monza 1912 finds itself in second place with 63 points, while Brescia is in fourth with 61. A win for either club on Monday would do a lot of harm to the losing side in the chase for the top two, direct-to-Serie A spots in the Serie B table.

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monza is enjoying a fine run of form heading into the final four matches of the Serie B season with six victories in the club's last seven league matches. The 2-0 away defeat at Como on April 3 is the only smudge on the record in the last month and a half.

Brescia, meanwhile, is undefeated in its last six Serie B matches with four draws and two wins. The club is coming off of a slim 1-0 victory over Parma thanks to a second half finish from Stefano Moreo.

AC Monza 1912 and Brescia will meet on Monday at Brianteo Stadium with both clubs having high hopes of coming away with a win that will help their chances of promotion to Serie A at the end of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Malatyaspor

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
NAPOLI
Serie A

How to Watch Napoli vs. AS Roma in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Frosinone Como
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. Como

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
red-sox-rays
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Reggina Calcio vs. Lecce

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
USATSI_16934582
2022 Boston Marathon

How to Watch 2022 Boston Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
p16765023_b_v13_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7B Premiere

By Quinn Roberts16 hours ago
Soccer

CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy