How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. Brescia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 33 continues on Wednesday when AC Pisa 1909 hosts Brescia in Serie B action at Garibaldi Arena.

The race at the top of the Serie B standings is as close as ever with just three points separating first-place US Cremonese (60) from fifth-place Brescia (57) and just six matches remaining in the regular season. AC Pisa 1909 is right in the middle, currently in third place with 58 points after 32 matches.

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. Brescia Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream AC Pisa 1909 vs. Brescia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The format for promotion to Serie A in the Italian second division is as follows: the first two teams in the standings at the end of the season get directly promoted to the first division. If the third-place team is 10 points ahead of fourth place, it, too, would get promoted directly. That is far from the reality as 10 points don't even separate first place from eighth place currently (Frosinone, 51).

This means that the third-place team will go into promotional playoffs once the regular season is over with up to six other teams in order to decide the third and final team advancing to Serie A next season.

Pisa and Brescia have all to play for in this direct matchup between two clubs dreaming of advancing through direct promotion and avoiding the dreaded Serie B promotional playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

AC Pisa 1909 vs. Brescia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
