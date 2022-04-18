How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. Como

AC Pisa 1909 hosts Como on Matchday 35 in the Serie B tournament on Monday at Garibaldi Arena.

With just four matches left in the Italian second division regular season, AC Pisa 1909 is in sixth place in the standings with 60 points, five points below current league-leader Lecce.

That's how tight the race for promotion is in Serie B. Only five points separate the top six teams in the division, meaning dropping points at any point in the final stretch of the season could mean the difference between playing in Serie A next season or staying in the second division for one more year.

Speaking of dropping points, AC Pisa 1909 has done just that in its last three Serie B matches, losing 5-1 to Benevento (60 points), drawing 0-0 at home to Brescia (61 points) and most recently, drawing 1-1 away at Perugia.

Pisa hosts 13th-place Como, a club that has nearly no mathematical chance of advancing to the promotional playoffs at the end of the regular season, and is already mathematically saved from being relegated.

