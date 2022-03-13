The race for Serie A promotion is as tight as ever in the Italian second division with just nine points separating first and ninth place in the Serie B table. AC Pisa 1909 is sitting in fourth place with 52 points and is coming off of two straight wins in league play. US Cremonese, meanwhile, is sitting in second place with 53 points and is undefeated in its last eight matches in Serie B.

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

In the second division, the top two teams at the end of the season get promoted to Serie A automatically. The third team would also get promoted automatically if it is ten points ahead of the next best team when it's all said and done.

That does not seem like it will end up being the case, which would mean up to three rounds of playoffs involving up to six teams that are within the ten-point difference. Basically, at this point, every match should be treated like a final.

With a win at home on Matchday 29, Pisa would leapfrog the top three teams in the table and sit atop the standings in Serie B, but red-hot Cremonese will have a thing or two to say about that.

