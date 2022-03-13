Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Pisa 1909 host US Cremonese to wrap up Matchday 29 of the Italian Serie B on Sunday.

The race for Serie A promotion is as tight as ever in the Italian second division with just nine points separating first and ninth place in the Serie B table. AC Pisa 1909 is sitting in fourth place with 52 points and is coming off of two straight wins in league play. US Cremonese, meanwhile, is sitting in second place with 53 points and is undefeated in its last eight matches in Serie B.

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second division, the top two teams at the end of the season get promoted to Serie A automatically. The third team would also get promoted automatically if it is ten points ahead of the next best team when it's all said and done.

That does not seem like it will end up being the case, which would mean up to three rounds of playoffs involving up to six teams that are within the ten-point difference. Basically, at this point, every match should be treated like a final. 

With a win at home on Matchday 29, Pisa would leapfrog the top three teams in the table and sit atop the standings in Serie B, but red-hot Cremonese will have a thing or two to say about that.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
aston villa
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
imago1010435725h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg at AS Monaco

By Matthew Beighle37 minutes ago
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy