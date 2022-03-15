AC Monza 1912 will look to make it three straight victories in the Italian second division when it visits No. 16 Alessandria on Matchday 30. With 51 points after 29 matches, a win for the visitors would leapfrog them into second place in the Serie B table with just eight matches left in the season.

How to Watch Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912 Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monza's current streak began a couple of matches ago in its visit to Cittadella which ended in a 2-1 victory for Giovanni Stroppa's men. An emotional victory for the team as two of its defenders received red cards four minutes apart in the second half. It took a late-match strike from Patrick Ciurria to secure all three points for the visitors.

Monza followed that performance up with a 4-0 thrashing of No. 18 Vicenza. Mario Sampirisi, Andrea Barberis, Nicola Pasini and Leonardo Mancuso all got on the scoreboard in last Saturday's Serie B match.

Alessandria, meanwhile, is desperate for points having no wins in its last ten matches in league play. The home club's last victory was on January 22nd, a 2-0 win over Benevento thanks to goals from Gabriel Lunetta and Riccardo Chiarello.

The two clubs faced each other in the reverse fixture this season back in a November, which ended in a slim 1-0 victory for Monza off Andrea Colpani finish six minutes in

Regional restrictions may apply.