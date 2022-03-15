Skip to main content

How to Watch Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's Matchday 30 action in Serie B wraps up when Alessandria hosts AC Monza 1912 at Giuseppe Moccagatta Stadium.

AC Monza 1912 will look to make it three straight victories in the Italian second division when it visits No. 16 Alessandria on Matchday 30. With 51 points after 29 matches, a win for the visitors would leapfrog them into second place in the Serie B table with just eight matches left in the season.

How to Watch Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912 Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Alessandria vs. AC Monza 1912 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monza's current streak began a couple of matches ago in its visit to Cittadella which ended in a 2-1 victory for Giovanni Stroppa's men. An emotional victory for the team as two of its defenders received red cards four minutes apart in the second half. It took a late-match strike from Patrick Ciurria to secure all three points for the visitors.

Monza followed that performance up with a 4-0 thrashing of No. 18 Vicenza. Mario Sampirisi, Andrea Barberis, Nicola Pasini and Leonardo Mancuso all got on the scoreboard in last Saturday's Serie B match.

Alessandria, meanwhile, is desperate for points having no wins in its last ten matches in league play. The home club's last victory was on January 22nd, a 2-0 win over Benevento thanks to goals from  Gabriel Lunetta and Riccardo Chiarello.

The two clubs faced each other in the reverse fixture this season back in a November, which ended in a slim 1-0 victory for Monza off Andrea Colpani finish six minutes in

