Alessandria will take on Como today in an Italian Serie B game that will be important for both clubs.

Alessandria and Como will meet today at Giuseppe Moccagatta Stadium with both teams needing to put some wins together. Como comes into this match with a record of 8-11-7 compared to Alessandria's 6-5-15 record. It's been a struggle for Alessandria all season.

How to Watch Alessandria vs Como Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Alessandria vs Como on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a struggle for Alessandria considering it has not had a win in seven of its last eight matches. The last win for this club came near the end of January. Como has been playing better than Alessandria lately, but not a whole lot better. Como's last win was on Feb. 20 over Frosinone.

Como is coming off a 1-1 draw to Brescia but Alessandria is coming off a 2-1 loss to Cosenza. Alessandria has only been able to muster two goals in each of the last three matches.

If Alessandria wants to win this match, it will have to generate a lot more offense than it has lately. Tune in to watch the Italian Serie B action on FOX Soccer Plus at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.