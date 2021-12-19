How to Watch Alessandria vs. Parma

Two teams in the bottom half of the Serie B standings, Alessandria and Parma, face on Sunday,

Alessandria and Parma are set to meet on Sunday in an Italian Serie B contest, with Alessandria currently sitting 16th in the Serie B standings with 17 points in 17 matches, while Parma is two spots ahead on the league table with 20 points.

Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Alessandria is coming off of a 4-0 win over Reggina in its most recent match, with Simone Corazza and Gabriel Lunetta both scoring two goals in the match. Corazza leads the team in goals this season with eight.

As for Parma, the team has drawn its past two matches, tying Ascoli 0-0 before drawing Perugia 1-1 in its most recent match last Sunday, with Roberto Inglese scoring the team's only goal in the match. On the season, Franco Vazquez leads the team in goals with four on the season.

These teams last met in 2017 when both sides were playing in Serie C, with Parma coming away with 2-0 victory in that contest.

Both of these clubs have had a lot of upheaval this century, as both have had bankruptcy issues.

