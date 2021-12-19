Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alessandria vs. Parma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the bottom half of the Serie B standings, Alessandria and Parma, face on Sunday,
    Author:

    Alessandria and Parma are set to meet on Sunday in an Italian Serie B contest, with Alessandria currently sitting 16th in the Serie B standings with 17 points in 17 matches, while Parma is two spots ahead on the league table with 20 points.

    How to Watch Alessandria vs. Parma Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX Soccer Plus

    Live stream Alessandria vs. Parma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alessandria is coming off of a 4-0 win over Reggina in its most recent match, with Simone Corazza and Gabriel Lunetta both scoring two goals in the match. Corazza leads the team in goals this season with eight.

    As for Parma, the team has drawn its past two matches, tying Ascoli 0-0 before drawing Perugia 1-1 in its most recent match last Sunday, with Roberto Inglese scoring the team's only goal in the match. On the season, Franco Vazquez leads the team in goals with four on the season.

    These teams last met in 2017 when both sides were playing in Serie C, with Parma coming away with 2-0 victory in that contest.

    Both of these clubs have had a lot of upheaval this century, as both have had bankruptcy issues. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Alessandria vs. Parma

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    8:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Parma Verona
    Italian Serie B Soccer

    How to Watch Alessandria vs. Parma

    2 minutes ago
    as monaco
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Red Star vs. Monaco

    22 minutes ago
    Everton
    Soccer

    Everton FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo

    1 hour ago
    Nuno Borges
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Maia 2-ATP Challenger, Singles Final

    2 hours ago
    Paul Rudd
    entertainment

    How to Watch Saturday Night Live S47 E9

    8 hours ago
    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada

    9 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    9 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy