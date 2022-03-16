Matchday 30 in Serie B wraps up action on Wednesday when Ascoli hosts AC Pisa 1909 at Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium.

AC Pisa 1909 is looking for its fourth victory in a row in its visit to Ascoli on Wednesday. The club, led by head coach Fabio Pecchia, is currently sitting in second place in the Serie B standings, tied on points with first-place Lecce (55) who already played its match this weekend, dropping points away at Cosenza.

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909 Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Pisa could take sole position of first place in the Italian second division table with a win at Ascoli. Pecchia's men are enjoying a three-match win streak that started with a 3-2 finish at home over Crotone. George Puscas, Ahmad Benali and Ernesto Torregrossa secured the three points for Pisa in that match.

Then, the team traveled to Pordenone where it won 1-0 off of a 26th-minute Torregrossa strike. Finally, Pisa's most recent outing was a dominant 3-0 victory over Cremonese where Torregrossa scored two and Puscas added another.

Ascoli, meanwhile, is fresh off of a dramatic 2-1 away victory at SPAL where Marcel Büchel scored in the 90th minute to give all three points to the visitors.

Ascoli are sitting in eight place in the Serie B table with 46 points but could leapfrog seventh-place Frosinone (48) with a victory at home on Wednesday.

