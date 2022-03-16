Skip to main content

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 30 in Serie B wraps up action on Wednesday when Ascoli hosts AC Pisa 1909 at Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium.

AC Pisa 1909 is looking for its fourth victory in a row in its visit to Ascoli on Wednesday. The club, led by head coach Fabio Pecchia, is currently sitting in second place in the Serie B standings, tied on points with first-place Lecce (55) who already played its match this weekend, dropping points away at Cosenza.

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909 Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pisa could take sole position of first place in the Italian second division table with a win at Ascoli. Pecchia's men are enjoying a three-match win streak that started with a 3-2 finish at home over Crotone. George Puscas, Ahmad Benali and Ernesto Torregrossa secured the three points for Pisa in that match.

Then, the team traveled to Pordenone where it won 1-0 off of a 26th-minute Torregrossa strike. Finally, Pisa's most recent outing was a dominant 3-0 victory over Cremonese where Torregrossa scored two and Puscas added another.

Ascoli, meanwhile, is fresh off of a dramatic 2-1 away victory at SPAL where Marcel Büchel scored in the 90th minute to give all three points to the visitors.

Ascoli are sitting in eight place in the Serie B table with 46 points but could leapfrog seventh-place Frosinone (48) with a victory at home on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009990643h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Rafael Urbina25 seconds ago
Mark Adams talks with guard Adonis Arms.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith celebrates with his team.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
USATSI_17445307 (1)
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 5 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Indiana Matchup

By Wilton Jackson11 hours ago
Kansas Jayhawks
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Tx Southern Matchup

By Wilton Jackson11 hours ago
March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State

By Adam Childs14 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

By Adam Childs14 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy