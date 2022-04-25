Skip to main content

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AS Cittadella: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 36 in the Italian Serie B tournament kicks off on Monday when Ascoli hosts AS Cittadella at Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium.

With just three matches left in the Serie B season, both Ascoli and AS Cittadella are in the thick of the race to Serie A. The hosts are in seventh place in the standings with 58 points, just eight points below first-place US Cremonese. Nine points are still left on the table. 

The top two teams in the standings will be promoted to Serie A at the end of the tournament. Teams three through eight in the standings will battle in the promotional playoffs with just one of those clubs advancing as the third team to Serie A.

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AS Cittadella Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 6:25 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Ascoli vs. AS Cittadella on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ascoli is finding good form at the perfect time, winning three out of its last four Serie B outings and its last two in a row against Reggina and Parma. The win at home against Reggina ended 2-0 thanks to goals from Fabrizio Caligara and Soufiane Bidaoui. Ascoli then traveled to face Parma where Bidaoui scored again, securing all three points for the club.

AS Cittadella, meanwhile, must win out in order to stay in the race for the promotional playoffs. The club will travel to Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium to face an Ascoli squad that still has a chance to achieve automatic promotion to the Italian first division next season.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

