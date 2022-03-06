Skip to main content

How to Watch Ascoli vs. Frosinone Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seventh-place Frosinone Calcio visit Ascoli on Matchday 28 in Serie B on Sunday.

Only two points separate Frosinone Calcio (44) from ninth-place Ascoli (42) with the upcoming match at Cino e Lillo Del Duca Stadium having big implications in the path of both clubs heading into the final stretch of the season.

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 9:25 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Ascoli vs. Frosinone Calcio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frosinone Calcio are fresh off of a 1-0 home victory over 17th place Cosenza on Wednesday. Gabriel Charpentier converted an 83rd minute penalty kick to give the home team all three points in the match. 

Meanwhile, Ascoli are coming off of a 3-1 away loss at Lecce. Pablo Rodríguez and Massimo Coda (2) scored for the home team while Federico Ricci scored the lone goal for the visitors, despite Ascoli keeping 57% of the ball possession in the match.

Being just two points behind Frosinone in the standings, a win at home for Ascoli would mean jumping up to sixth-place in Serie B. The two clubs have faced each other 19 times before, with Ascoli winning just four of those matches and Frosinone coming out on top in 11.

Frosinone has been in Serie B since the 2019 season, having only played in Serie A twice in the team's history. 

