Skip to main content

How to Watch Benevento vs. AC Pisa 1909: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A win for either Benevento or AC Pisa 1909 on Saturday will shake up the standings in Serie B.

Benevento and AC Pisa 1909 will meet today in a Serie B matchup. With only eight points separating the first-place team from the seventh-place team, this game could certainly give the teams some much-needed points to move up in the standings.

How to Watch Benevento vs. Pisa Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Benevento vs. Pisa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, Benevento is sitting in sixth place with 51 points. In the club's last five Serie B matchups, the team has two wins, two draws and one loss. Most recently, Benevento played No. 7 Frosinone to a 2-0 loss which left the two teams tied with 51 points apiece, putting them in sixth and seventh place respectively. 

Pisa is currently in second place with 58 points in the Serie B standings. The club is sitting right behind first-place Cremonese, which has 59 points. In its last five Serie B matchups, Pisa has four wins and only one loss. The 2-0 loss was surprising considering the team Pisa lost to was No. 8 Ascoli. 

With Pisa dropping a match to a much lower team, it is certainly a possibility for Benevento to pick up the win which would move the team up in the standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Benevento vs. AC Pisa 1909

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:15
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009990448h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Benevento vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
imago1010726921h
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle18 minutes ago
imago1010787772h
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford

By Matthew Beighle18 minutes ago
imago1010602498h
La Liga

How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal

By Adam Childs18 minutes ago
USATSI_16682813
Lacrosse

How to Watch Marist at Quinnipiac in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Montverde Academy (FL) vs. New Hope (MD) in Girl's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy