How to Watch Benevento vs. AC Pisa 1909

A win for either Benevento or AC Pisa 1909 on Saturday will shake up the standings in Serie B.

Benevento and AC Pisa 1909 will meet today in a Serie B matchup. With only eight points separating the first-place team from the seventh-place team, this game could certainly give the teams some much-needed points to move up in the standings.

How to Watch Benevento vs. Pisa Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Benevento vs. Pisa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, Benevento is sitting in sixth place with 51 points. In the club's last five Serie B matchups, the team has two wins, two draws and one loss. Most recently, Benevento played No. 7 Frosinone to a 2-0 loss which left the two teams tied with 51 points apiece, putting them in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Pisa is currently in second place with 58 points in the Serie B standings. The club is sitting right behind first-place Cremonese, which has 59 points. In its last five Serie B matchups, Pisa has four wins and only one loss. The 2-0 loss was surprising considering the team Pisa lost to was No. 8 Ascoli.

With Pisa dropping a match to a much lower team, it is certainly a possibility for Benevento to pick up the win which would move the team up in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.