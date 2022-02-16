Sixth-place Benevento (37 points) takes on 10th-place Ascoli (33 points) on Wednesday in a Serie B contest.

How to Watch Benevento vs. Ascoli Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Benevento has 10 wins, seven draws and five losses so far this season. The team has recorded a draw in its last two games, first a 0-0 one against Parma, followed by a 1-1 result against Lecce. In the latter game, the lone goal for Benevento came via a Lecce own goal. The team's most recent real goal was on Jan. 16 when Andres Tello scored in a 1-1 draw with SPAL.

Ascoli is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Como, with Frank Tasdjout scoring an early goal for the team. Dario Saric was sent off with a red card in the 60th minute, but even short-handed for a third of the match, Ascoli managed to take 22 shots.

These two sides last met in September, with Benevento winning 2-0 behind goals from Marco Sau and Robert Insigne. Both teams had three shots on target even though Ascoli led in total shots 12-8.

