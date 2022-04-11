Skip to main content

How to Watch Brescia vs. Parma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 ranked Brescia takes on No. 11 ranked Parma in Serie B on Monday afternoon.

Brescia is the No. 5 team in Serie B with a 15-13-5 record this season. Currently, it is on pace to qualify for the promotion playoffs to play to make its way to Serie A.

Brescia has 58 points with a positive goal differential this season of +17.

How to Watch Brescia vs. Parma Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Brescia vs. Parma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five games, Brescia is 1-4-0. It had drawn against Pisa, Pordenone Calcio, Lecce, and Benevento. Its only win came against Vicenza, 2-0, with two first half goals.

Parma is just a few spots down the standings from Brescia. Parma is the No. 11 team in the league, finding itself almost in the exact middle of the standings. It is 10-15-8 this year.

Parma has totaled 45 points with a positive goal differential of +7. It is the last team in the league with a positive goal differential. No. 12 Ternana is at -3.

Parma was able to pull out its last game with a win against Como. Parma's Franco Vázquez scored first before Como scored twice in the 61st and 67th minutes to take the lead. Parma then scored three goals, two from Adrian Bernabe, to take the lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Brescia vs. Parma

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Parma Verona
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Brescia vs. Parma

