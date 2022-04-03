Skip to main content

How to Watch Como vs. AC Monza 1912: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Como will look to knock off AC Monza to climb a few places in the standings today

Como and AC Monza 1912 will meet today in a Serie B matchup. With Como sitting in 14th place in the standings with 41 points, a win would be huge for the club. A win would allow Como to potentially move up to 10th place if a few of the teams above them lose.

How to Watch Como vs. AC Monza Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Como vs. AC Monza on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Serie B games, Como has one win, one loss and three draws. Most recently, the club picked up a 1-0 win over No. 9 Perugia. Amato Ciciretti was able to find the back of the net in the 68' to break the standoff between the two teams. 

AC Monza currently sits in 4th place in the Serie B standings with 57 points. In the club's last five league matchups, they have four wins and one draw. The team's last game was a tight one in which they came out victorious with a 1-0 win over Crotone. The two teams were tied until Andrea Barberis was able to break through the defense and score the winning goal at 90+5'. 

With the season beginning to wind down, it will be important for both teams to pick up points which should make for a very competitive game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

