How to Watch Como vs AS Cittadella

Como and AS Cittadella battle for 11th place in the Italian Serie B table when they hit the pitch on Saturday

Como had its four-match unbeaten streak snapped on Wednesday when it lost to Parma 4-3.

Ettore Gliozzi recorded a hat trick, but it wasn't enough to get Como the win. Parma scored three straight goals to erase a 2-1 deficit to get the win.

Como was coming off a 2-0 win against Monza, but had just the one win in its last nine matches.

Saturday it hopes it can get back in the win column and jump Cittadella in the table.

Cittadella is currently one point up on Como and tied with Parma for 11th place and is looking to move up the table.

Cittadella is coming in on a seven-match winless streak and hasn't picked up a win since beating Frosinone 3-0 back on Feb. 27.

It has played to four draws during this stretch, but it really needs to get a win on Saturday against Como.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw back on Dec. 1, but Saturday both teams are looking to get a win and a leg up in the table.

