Lecce, the top team in Serie B with 40 points, will take on 11th-place Como on Saturday.

How to Watch Como vs. Lecce Today:

Match Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live stream the Como vs. Lecce match on fuboTV:

Lecce has won three matches in a row, beating Vicenza 2-1 on Wednesday behind goals from Marcin Listkowski and Massimo Coda.

Coda has scored nine goals this season, the best mark on the team. Overall, Lecce has scored 34 goals this season, with a plus-17 goal differential on the season.

Como is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Crotone last Saturday, with Alberto Cerri scoring the lone goal of the match for Como off of a penalty kick.

Cerri leads Como in goals this season with six. The team as a whole has scored 26 goals and has allowed 25 of them.

These sides played in August during the second matchday of Serie B play, drawing 1-1. Lecce got a goal from Coda in the 40th minute off of a penalty kick, while Cerri got Como on the board just two minutes later off of an assist from Alessio Iovine. Neither team would score in the second half.

