    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Como vs. Reggina Calcio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Como and Reggina Calico, who sit in the middle of the Serie B standings, will play each other on Saturday.
    Como, who is currently ranked 11th in Serie B, is 6-5 on the season with six draws for 24 points. Reggina Calcio, who is currently ranked 13th, is 6-7 with four draw for 22 points. Both squads have played 17 matches this season. Como has a +3 goal differential, while Reggina Calcio is -8.

    How to Watch Como vs. Reggina Calcio Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX Soccer Plus

    Live stream Como vs. Reggina Calcio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Reggina Calico is currently on a five-game losing streak, last winning on Nov. 5. It was a 1-0 win over Cosenza. Over the five-game losing streak, the team has scored just two goals and given up 14 goals.

    One of its worst loses during this stretch was in its last match against Alessandria. Last Sunday, Reggina Calico lost 4-0. If the team hopes to turn things around it will need to improve on both offense and defense. 

    In its previous match against last-place Vicenza, Como won 1-0. The lone goal was scored in the 10th minute by Luca Vignali. While Como may have a higher ranking in Serie B, Vicenza outplayed Como. 

    Vicenza took 29 shots, while Como took just eight. In the time of possession battle, Vicenza had the ball 62% of the time. Como also had four corner kicks compared to Vincenza, who had eight. 

    Como needs to play better if it hopes to beat Reggina on Saturday. The team must be more aggressive because this time it will not be facing an inferior opponent. 

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
