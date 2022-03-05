Como and SPAL kick off Matchday 28 in the Italian Serie B on Saturday at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

These two Serie B teams meet for the second time this season, with the first matchup ending in a 1-1 draw at Paolo Mazza Stadium. Ettore Gliozzi scored in the second minute for Como and defender Luca Vignali (OG) gave the equalizer to SPAL.

How to Watch Como vs. SPAL Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The home club Como currently finds itself in the 12th position in the Serie B standings with 36 points after 27 matches and a record of 8W-12D-7L.

Despite the embarrassing 5-0 loss in February at Benevento, the team coached by Giacomo Gattuso has been performing at a playoff pace in the last month or so of league play, with that away defeat being the team's only loss in its last eight matches.

Newly-appointed coach Roberto Venturato, who began the job in January, has a different goal in mind for his team this season, which is to keep SPAL out of the relegation zone. They are currently in 15th place with 28 points, just four above that first relegation playoff spot.

SPAL is coming off of a 0-0 home draw vs. Cittadella on Wednesday, where Venturato's side had many chances to take the lead throughout the match were it not for Cittadella's goalkeeper Elhan Kastrati's solid performance.

Como is looking for its first win since that aforementioned 5-0 defeat, having drawn 1-1 in both of their previous two league matches against Alessandria and Brescia.

