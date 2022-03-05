Skip to main content

How to Watch Como vs. SPAL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Como and SPAL kick off Matchday 28 in the Italian Serie B on Saturday at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

These two Serie B teams meet for the second time this season, with the first matchup ending in a 1-1 draw at Paolo Mazza Stadium. Ettore Gliozzi scored in the second minute for Como and defender Luca Vignali (OG) gave the equalizer to SPAL.

How to Watch Como vs. SPAL Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Como vs. SPAL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home club Como currently finds itself in the 12th position in the Serie B standings with 36 points after 27 matches and a record of 8W-12D-7L.

Despite the embarrassing 5-0 loss in February at Benevento, the team coached by Giacomo Gattuso has been performing at a playoff pace in the last month or so of league play, with that away defeat being the team's only loss in its last eight matches.

Newly-appointed coach Roberto Venturato, who began the job in January, has a different goal in mind for his team this season, which is to keep SPAL out of the relegation zone. They are currently in 15th place with 28 points, just four above that first relegation playoff spot.

SPAL is coming off of a 0-0 home draw vs. Cittadella on Wednesday, where Venturato's side had many chances to take the lead throughout the match were it not for Cittadella's goalkeeper Elhan Kastrati's solid performance.

Como is looking for its first win since that aforementioned 5-0 defeat, having drawn 1-1 in both of their previous two league matches against Alessandria and Brescia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Como vs. SPAL

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010178071h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Como vs. SPAL

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1010282083h
Premier League

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds United

By Matthew Beighle25 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) shoots as New Jersey Devils goalie Nicolas Daws (50) makes the save during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy