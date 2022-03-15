Skip to main content

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Como hosts Ternana to kick off Matchday 30 action in the Italian Serie B on Tuesday.

Como and Ternana have had very similar seasons after 29 matches in the Italian second division. Both clubs are on 37 points with a -4 goal difference. Ternana is sitting at No. 12 in the standings with 41 goals scored to Como's 35 goals. Como is No. 13 in the standings.

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Como vs. Ternana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Starting with the home side, Como hasn't been able to win a match in league play in its last five outings, with three draws and two losses in that span. The club also received a red card in three of those matches.

Como's most recent match was a 1-1 draw away at last-place Pordenone. Nicoló Cambiaghi opened the match with a first-touch finish from inside the 18-yard-box. To make matters worse for the visitors, Nicholas Ioannou received one of those aforementioned red cards late in the match after coming in as a sub at halftime. Despite that, Alessandro Gabrielloni was able to salvage a point for Como with his late-match strike.

Ternana, meanwhile, is coming off of its first win in five matches, a 2-0 defeat over Cosenza thanks to goals from Ilias Koutsoupias and Alfredo Donnarumma, both in the first half.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Como vs. Ternana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Peru Venezuela Soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Baylor basketball player James Akinjo ahead of a Big 12 tournament game.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

By Dan Lyons32 minutes ago
Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway during the AAC championship.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo, Alex Arians and Baylor Scheierman embrace as the team wins the Summit League championship game against North Dakota State.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina14 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy