Como hosts Ternana to kick off Matchday 30 action in the Italian Serie B on Tuesday.

Como and Ternana have had very similar seasons after 29 matches in the Italian second division. Both clubs are on 37 points with a -4 goal difference. Ternana is sitting at No. 12 in the standings with 41 goals scored to Como's 35 goals. Como is No. 13 in the standings.

How to Watch Como vs. Ternana Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Starting with the home side, Como hasn't been able to win a match in league play in its last five outings, with three draws and two losses in that span. The club also received a red card in three of those matches.

Como's most recent match was a 1-1 draw away at last-place Pordenone. Nicoló Cambiaghi opened the match with a first-touch finish from inside the 18-yard-box. To make matters worse for the visitors, Nicholas Ioannou received one of those aforementioned red cards late in the match after coming in as a sub at halftime. Despite that, Alessandro Gabrielloni was able to salvage a point for Como with his late-match strike.

Ternana, meanwhile, is coming off of its first win in five matches, a 2-0 defeat over Cosenza thanks to goals from Ilias Koutsoupias and Alfredo Donnarumma, both in the first half.

