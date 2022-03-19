How to Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. Benevento

Just three points separate Benevento, in sixth place, from Frosinone Calcio, in eighth place, in the Serie B standings after 30 matches this season. What's more, just eight points separate league-leader Cremonese (56 points) from Frosinone (48 points) in the table. The Italian second division race is as tight as ever, meaning every point counts moving forward in the final stretch of the season.

Benevento is currently on a six-match undefeated streak with four victories and two draws in that span. The four wins were at Cittadella and Perugia, both 1-0, and at home over Como (5-0) and Crotone (3-1). The Venezia-loanee Francesco Forte has scored four goals in that span, while the team leader is still Italo-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula who has 10 in the campaign.

Frosinone Calcio's most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat at Crotone, so the club needs the points at home if it hopes to stay in the race throughout the final stretch of the season.

Frosinone met Benevento already once before this in the reverse fixture, with the visitors on that occasion winning 4-1 thanks to goal sfrom Karlo Lulic, Gabriel Charpentier and Emanuele Cicerelli.

