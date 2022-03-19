Skip to main content

How to Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. Benevento: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Frosinone Calcio hosts Benevento at Benito Stirpe Stadium on Saturday in Italian second division action.

Just three points separate Benevento, in sixth place, from Frosinone Calcio, in eighth place, in the Serie B standings after 30 matches this season. What's more, just eight points separate league-leader Cremonese (56 points) from Frosinone (48 points) in the table. The Italian second division race is as tight as ever, meaning every point counts moving forward in the final stretch of the season.

How to Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. Benevento Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Frosinone Calcio vs. Benevento on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benevento is currently on a six-match undefeated streak with four victories and two draws in that span. The four wins were at Cittadella and Perugia, both 1-0, and at home over Como (5-0) and Crotone (3-1). The Venezia-loanee Francesco Forte has scored four goals in that span, while the team leader is still Italo-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula who has 10 in the campaign.

Frosinone Calcio's most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat at Crotone, so the club needs the points at home if it hopes to stay in the race throughout the final stretch of the season.

Frosinone met Benevento already once before this in the reverse fixture, with the visitors on that occasion winning 4-1 thanks to goal sfrom Karlo Lulic, Gabriel Charpentier and Emanuele Cicerelli.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Frosinone Calcio vs. Benevento

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
