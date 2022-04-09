Skip to main content

How to Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. US Cremonese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Frosinone Calcio challenges US Cremonese in Serie B today in what should be the match of the day.

The top-ranked club in Serie B, Cremonese (18-9-6), takes the field on Saturday as it tries to hold off the field from catching up with it. It takes on Frosinone (13-12-8), who is having a solid overall season, currently in eighth place in the league just one point behind the club ahead of it. For Cremonese, it is aiming to win its second game in a row and go five straight matches without a loss if it can defeat or tie with Frosinone, who has lost three of four matches.

How to Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. US Cremonese today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs. US Cremonese online with fuboTV:

US Cremonese is coming off a 2-1 win over Alessandria in its last match, playing really strong overall team soccer:

Over its last five matches, US Cremonese has gone 3-1-1 with six goals scored and a plus-one goal differential. It took a hard loss to Pisa (0-3) to impact its goal differential and give it just its sixth loss in 33 matches.

Overall this season, it is the fourth-highest scoring team in Serie B (50 goals) with the fourth-best goal differential (plus-19) as well.

For a first-place team, it is not as dominant as others traditionally are with only the fifth-best defense (31 goals allowed).

This season, it has the best record and has navigated its strengths and weaknesses well enough to hold a one-point lead over second-place Lecce (63 to 62).

On the other side for Frosinone Calcio, it has gone 2-0-3 in its last five matches with five goals scored and an even goal differential in its matches.

It is also not standing out with 47 goals scored and a plus-13 goal differential this season, which are both good for the middle of the pack in Serie B. 

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Frosinone Calcio vs. US Cremonese

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Italian Serie B Soccer

